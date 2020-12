It’s close to a record high number of new COVID-19 cases in Ontario.

The province reported 2,290 new cases of the virus on Friday.

It comes as a record high 68,200 tests were completed over the last day.

Seventy-three per cent of the new cases are in the hot spots around the GTHA and in Windsor-Essex.

The death toll in Ontario is now at 4,098 after another 40 people died.