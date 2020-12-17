Exciting news for all the good little boys and girls in Ontario. Premier Doug Ford has declared Santa Claus an essential service.

“As children across Ontario count down the days to Christmas with excitement, I want to reassure all the boys and girls out there that Santa is still coming this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic. As Premier, I have officially designated Santa Claus as an essential service provider and authorized to deliver toys, treats, and good cheer to the children of Ontario. I have also designated the Elves’ Toy Workshop as an essential manufacturing business and authorized to supply Santa Claus with toys and gifts. Finally, Santa’s Reindeer, including Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen, and Rudolph, are proclaimed essential transportation service providers and permitted to pull Santa’s sleigh across every part of Ontario.

In his statement, he said Santa and his reindeer have one of the most essential jobs of all, and even though this year is different Santa is taking all necessary health and safety precautions to make his rounds.

Ford also included a thank you to all other essential service employees from healthcare, construction, grocery store employees, and many others for their hard work all year long.