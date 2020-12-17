Ontario Premier Doug Ford says this has been a “historic week” but “our work is far from over.”

It comes after the province administered the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to 1,500 health care workers this week.

Ford announced his government’s new long-term care staffing strategy on Thursday which includes investing $1.9-billion over the next four years to add 29,000 workers into long-term care homes across the province.

He also pledged to increase direct care to four hours for residents in nursing homes by 2025.

Meanwhile, as Ontario continues to see surging COVID-19 case counts, Ford says “everything is on the table” when it comes to a province wide lockdown or if the Christmas break from school will be extended.