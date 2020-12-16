Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Photo supplied by: Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

With three new COVID-19 cases and two recoveries in Muskoka, it brings the active case count to 11.

The new cases are in:

Female from Bracebridge over 80. The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) says she got it from close contact.

Male from Gravenhurst between the ages of 65 and 79. The cause is still under investigation.

SMDHU also added a case from yesterday:

Male from Huntsville between the ages of 45 and 64. The cause is listed as community-acquired.

There have now been a total of 117 cases in Muskoka with 104 people recovering and two dying.

SMDHU has reported 43 new cases of the virus and one more death in Simcoe today. That brings the total in the region to 2,670 with 2,214 recoveries and 55 deaths.