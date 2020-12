It’s another day of over 2-thousand new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

The province reported 2,139 cases on Wednesday.

Seventy-nine per cent of Wednesday’s cases are in the hot spots around the GTHA and in Windsor-Essex.

Another 43 people died, setting a grim record and raising the death toll to 4,035.

There are 2,043 more resolved cases and nearly 49,200 tests were completed over the last day.