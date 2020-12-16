Rogers has expanded its 5G network to reach nine new communities in Ontario, including Bracebridge and Muskoka Lakes.

“I am pleased that Rogers is making this important investment in our community by offering this exciting next step in telecommunications technology,” Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith said. “5G will help Bracebridge continue its growth, allowing our citizens and businesses to be connected to the rest of the world with near-instantaneous speed.”

“The technological transformation that 5G brings will change the way Canadians connect to the world around them,” Chief Technology Officer at Rogers Communications Jorge Fernandes said. “5G networks will be a critical building block for Canadian entrepreneurs and researchers to build world-class applications that will fuel productivity and innovation for Ontario and the country. This next generation technology will provide the digital platform and capabilities that our industries need to continue to grow and have a lasting impact on Canadian prosperity.”

Belleville, Bradford West Gwillimbury, Brighton, Brock, Chatham, Orillia, and Thorold are the other communities now reached by Rogers’ 5G network.