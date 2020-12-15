Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Photo supplied by: Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

A second person has died from COVID-19 in Muskoka.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) reports a man between the ages of 35 and 44 died in a hospital in Muskoka. More details were not provided.

The new cases are:

Female in Gravenhurst between the ages of 18-34. The cause is listed as an institutional outbreak.

Male in Huntsville between the ages of 45-64. The cause is still under investigation.

It’s the 35th case in Huntsville and 24th in Gravenhurst.

It puts the active case count in Muskoka at 10.

There have been a total of 113 cases in Muskoka with 101 people recovering and two dying.

SMDHU has reported 37 new cases in Simcoe on Tuesday. That brings the total in the region to 2,627 with 2,176 people recovering and 54 dying.