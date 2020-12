Bracebridge OPP needs the public’s help finding a missing man.

22-year-old Justin Evans has been missing since December 12th. He was last seen in the Kilworthy area of Gravenhurst.

Police describe him as 6’4″ with a slim build. Evans has short brown hair and blue eyes. At the time he went missing, he is believed to have been wearing blue jeans, a grey winter jacket with a hood and a grey toque.

OPP ask that if you have any details on his whereabouts to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.