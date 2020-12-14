Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Photo supplied by: Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is reporting five new COVID-19 cases in Muskoka to start the week.

An 80-year-old man and woman in Huntsville. Both were from close contact.

A 65 to 79-year-old man and woman in Gravenhurst. It’s unknown how the man caught it, but the woman got it from close contact.

An 80-year-old man in Bracebridge. The cause is still under investigation.

Right now, there are nine active cases of COVID-19 in Muskoka with 412 in Simcoe County.

There have been 111 reported cases in Muskoka since the pandemic began.

SMDHU has reported 116 new cases in Simcoe since Friday. A total of 2,590 cases have been reported in Simcoe County since the pandemic began with 2,124 people recovering and 54 dying.