RadioWorkz Parry Sound reports Mark St. Amant has been sentenced to 11 years for the 2018 manslaughter death of Amanda McClaskin.

Assistant Crown Attorney Wesley Beatty and defence counsel Riali Johannsesson recommended in November that St. Amant be sentenced to 15 years plus a two-year prison term for indignity to a human body, which will be served concurrently. Regional Superior Court Justice Gregory Ellies agreed but said St. Amant will only need to serve the next 11 years after giving him four years for time already served in custody.

St. Amant was first charged with second-degree murder but later pleaded guilty to manslaughter and indignity to a human body.

McClaskin was reported missing on August 10th, 2018, after not being seen since the 3rd. St. Amant was arrested and charged the next day. He later led police to an area off of the west side of Lake Joseph Road in the Township of Muskoka Lakes where he hid the body.