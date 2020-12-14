Ontario Premier Doug Ford says it’s a historic day for the province and for Canada.

It comes as the first Health Canada-approved COVID-19 vaccines have started to be given to front line health care workers.

Ford says he’d like to recognize Anita Quidangen, a personal support worker, as the first person in Ontario and Canada to receive the shot.

Quidangen is a personal support worker from a long-term care home in Toronto.

Ford says Monday’s milestone officially launches the first phase of our three-phase vaccine implementation plan to keep Ontarians safe and marks the beginning of the long journey to return life back to normal.

Over 2,500 health care workers in Ontario hospitals and long-term care homes will be vaccinated over the coming days and weeks, with more people to follow as additional shipments arrive.