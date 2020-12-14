You’re being asked to ship and shop this week with Christmas coming fast.
Canada Post says Canadians are shopping online in record numbers for gifts and other items.
As a result, they say they are adjusting their holiday parcel shipping deadlines within Canada and asking Canadians to do their shipping and online shopping as soon as possible this week.
Revised Domestic Holiday Parcel Shipping Dates – 2020
|Priority™
|Xpresspost™
|Flat Rate Box
|Regular Parcel
|Local
|Dec. 18
|Dec. 18
|Dec. 18
|Dec. 18
|Regional
|Dec. 18
|Dec. 18
|Dec. 16-18
|Dec. 14-16
|National
|Dec. 18
|Dec. 17
|Dec. 11-17
|Dec. 9-15