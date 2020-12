Ontario is reporting 1,940 new COVID-19 cases with less than two weeks to go before Christmas.

It’s the second highest single-day increase the province has reported.

Seventy per cent of today’s cases are in the hot spots around the GTHA and in Windsor-Essex.

Nearly 57,100 tests were completed over the last day and there are 1,535 more resolved cases.

Another 23 people have died from COVID-19 in Ontario bringing the provincial death toll to 3,972.