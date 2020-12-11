“Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures” is the message volunteers at the Dwight Winter Pantry want to get across.

Operating out of the Dwight Community Centre, the Pantry has been open every day since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Volunteer Marie Poirier says her team is kicking things into high gear for the holidays. They’re creating a turkey dinner Christmas hamper for anyone who needs one.

Poirier says it’s anonymous to register for one of them. She adds that you can also set-up a hamper drop-off for someone you know is in need. Poirier explains that some people may be embarrassed to do it themselves, “All you need to do is give us an address and a hamper will be dropped off. It’s really important that people who know people in need to step forward. We’re all in this together.”

Poirier asks that anyone looking to pick-up a hamper call her at 705-635-9864 ahead of time so that the team at the pantry can make sure one is available for you. A delivery time will be arranged, or a time when you can stop by the community centre to pick it up.

Hampers will be dished out on December 16th and 23rd between 10 AM and 1 PM at the community centre. Poirier says the last call to register for one is the 18th.

Food donations are being accepted, but Poirier says if you’re stopping by to donate, money is the best. She says they do their best to make the financial donations they get last.

“We want to make sure everybody has a great Christmas,” Poirier says.