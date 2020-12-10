Drivers and pedestrians in cottage country are being reminded to be cautious of the rules of the road.

With the holiday season, the Huntsville OPP is reminding everyone the downtown area is a very busy place and safety is the number one priority.

If you’re driving, remember to stop at yellow lights as you approach an intersection.

According to the Highway Traffic Act, every driver approaching a traffic light showing yellow should stop their vehicle if they can do so safely, otherwise they can proceed with caution.

Drivers who fail to do this can be fined up to $180 along with three demerit points.

Meanwhile, pedestrians are asked to use crosswalks at the intersection.

Jaywalking, especially when walking onto the road from between two parked cars makes it very difficult for drivers to spot you.

You can be issued a fine of up to $50 if you fail to use crosswalks at an intersection.