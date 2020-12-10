The team at 105.5 Moose FM is gearing up for our annual Christmas Radiothon event in support of the Salvation Army.

Starting Friday at 6:00 a.m., the station is asking for donations to raise money for the Huntsville branch.

This year, the pandemic has made times even more difficult for our community.

Moose FM General Manager Jenny Hodge says the stations are definitely feeling the spirit of giving this holiday season.

“You can definitely feel it in the air,” says Hodge “Our entire staff across Muskoka are getting in the mood to pitch-in and help give back to this important cause.”

And it’s not just staff lending a hand.

Moose FM really counts on listeners, volunteers, local organizations and businesses who will be donating their time as well this week.

“We are incredibly thankful for their support,” says Hodge. “They’re the ones that push this initiative with us, without the community’s help the radiothons wouldn’t be as successful as they are each year.”

The annual event is running for one day, ending at 6:00 p.m. on Friday.

You can donate via cash or cheque – or you can call 705-789-3398.

Moose FM is hoping to surpass last year’s total when they managed to raise $41,500 for The Salvation Army.