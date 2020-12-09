A Muskoka Lakes man is facing charges following a fatal collision in July that took the life of a Toronto man.

More details are being released by the Bracebridge OPP following an investigation into the death of 58-year-old Michael Cohen.

Cohen was killed on July 5th, after a personal watercraft collided with a human-powered vessel on Lake Muskoka.

After an investigation lasting over five months, charges have been laid against a 58-year-old man from Muskoka Lakes Township.

He faces charges including dangerous operation causing death.

The man will be in a Huntsville courtroom on February 2nd to answer for his charges.