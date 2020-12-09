Ontario is adding 1,890 new COVID-19 cases.

Sixty-two per cent of Wednesday’s cases are in the hot spots around the GTHA.

Over 48,500 tests were completed over the last day with 1,924 more resolved cases.

Another 28 people have died from COVID-19 in Ontario bringing the provincial death toll to 3,836.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott says the spread of the virus in the province has reached a critical point and they need everyone to do their part and follow public health advice to stop the spread.