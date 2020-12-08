Employees of several public utilities have donated clothing and $5,000 for women’s shelters in Parry Sound and Muskoka.

The group of companies run by Lakeland Holdings includes Lakeland Power, Bracebridge Generation and Lakeland Energy/Networks.

“Esprit Place Family Resource Centre is extremely thankful for the generosity of this donation from Lakeland,” Supervisor of the Resource Centre, District of Parry Sound Social Services Administration Board Tahlia Holm said. “This donation will reach women and children in the District of Parry Sound who find themselves in need. Some uses for donation dollars include items to help women transition from shelter to the community, baby and children’s supplies, medications, dental and eyeglass services not otherwise covered, clothing and hygiene necessities.”

“The generous donation from Lakeland gives Muskoka Women’s Shelters and Services the funds it needs to help support the women and children who access our services,” Manager of Muskoka Women’s Advocacy Group Ruth Holloway said. “There are many challenges this holiday season so with this donation we can help a woman feed her family, pay a bill and make this holiday season a little brighter.”

Lakeland CEO Chris Litschko said community involvement is “essential” to their company. “COVID-19 has resulted in reduced donations almost everywhere, so it is important, more than ever, to assist where and when we can,” he said.