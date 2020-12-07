Premier Doug Ford says if you travel to your cottage you better be ready to stay there.

Ford says he has been asked a lot over the past few days if going to a secondary residence is okay over the Christmas holiday, “If you are going to a secondary residence you get all your shopping, all your food, everything where you live, you go up there and you stay there. You don’t be leaving your place you stay there with your direct family members.”

Health Minister Christine Elliott echoed Ford’s concern that travelling should be limited as much as possible over the holidays because the province does not want to see more community transmission where case numbers remain low.