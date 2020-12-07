The province says they will be ready when the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrive this month. Retired General Rick Hillier, chair of Ontario’s COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force unveiled who will get the first of the shots.

The first will be given in areas where there are high infection rates, particularly in regions that are in red or lockdown zones. Priority will be given to residents, staff, and essential caregivers in long-term care and retirement homes. Hospital workers, people in Indigenous communities, and adults receiving home health care will also be among first in line.

Hillier says the first 85,000 doses expected to arrive as early as next week should be in the arms of the people who need it most within a week to ten days.

The province will get over two million doses in the first three months of 2021, but because two shots are needed that means just over one million will be vaccinated. Ontario Premier Doug Ford says while it is good news that the vaccine is on its way, it is very far from “having the millions of doses we need.”