Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Muskoka has crossed the century-mark for COVID-19 cases.

Five more cases are being confirmed in the District following the weekend, increasing the case count to 102.

This includes 93 recoveries, one death and eight listed as ‘other’.

Two of the cases are in Bracebridge, one in a woman between the age of 35-44 who acquired the virus through a workplace outbreak, and the other in a man between 45-64 whose cause is still under investigation.

The third case involves a Gravenhurst woman between 18-34 whose cause is also under investigation.

Meanwhile, a Huntsville man over 80 was a close contact of another case and one man from Muskoka Lakes contracted the virus through community transmission.

In all of Simcoe Muskoka, there have been 2,418 cases with 358 active.

That includes 1,994 recoveries, nine hospitalizations, 53 deaths and 362 listed as ‘other’.

