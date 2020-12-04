Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Muskoka is reporting its 97th case of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The newest case is a Gravenhurst man between the age of 65-79, with the cause still under investigation by the health unit.

Of the cases in Muskoka, there’s been one death.

Meanwhile, in the entirety of Simcoe-Muskoka, there have been 2,248 cases.

259 of those cases are active.

There have also been 1,924 recoveries, along with 11 hospitalizations and 52 deaths.

To view the overall case count, head to the health unit’s website.