Blue-green algae (as seen in this stock photo) has been confirmed in Bass Lake.

The local health unit has lifted the public health notice regarding the blue-green algae found in Kahshe Lake.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit announced Friday that the algae bloom that was impacting the lake in Gravenhurst has dissipated.

Recent sampling conducted shows no presence of the algae bloom after it was first reported early last month.

Blue-green algae blooms naturally occur in freshwater lakes, bays and inlets, usually during warmer weather.

They typically thrive where water is shallow, nutrient-rich, slow-moving and warm, but may also be present below the surface.

The health unit says the best method of dealing with algal blooms is prevention.

This can be done by decreasing the number of nutrients, such as phosphates and nitrogen, entering the water source – which can effectively reduce the occurrence and severity of algal blooms.

This means using phosphate-free detergents, not using fertilizers on lakefront properties, taking steps to impede agricultural run-off, and ensuring that septic systems do not leak into a water source.

You can find more information on the health unit website.

If you suspect a blue-green algae bloom, avoid using the water and call the Ministry of the Environment Spills Action Centre at 1-866-663-8477.