Flu clinics are being offered for residents in Muskoka Lakes.

The township, along with Muskoka Paramedic Services are offering free community walk-in vaccination clinics next week to help reduce the spread of the flu.

This year is especially important to get your flu shot, as it has been shown to reduce the number of doctor visits, hospitalizations and deaths related to the flu.

It can also alleviate the pressures faced by the healthcare community who are dealing with COVID-19.

As a result, the township is offering a free clinic on Friday, December 11th at the Bala Community Centre from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., and at the Port Carling Arena from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms prior to entering the main entrance of the Centennial Centre.

You’re asked to wear face coverings, and hand hygiene stations will be available and clearly marked.

There will also be signage and volunteers to assist.

For more information or to book an online flu shot appointment with the municipality, head to the township’s website.

In addition to recommending receiving a flu shot this year, the Province has identified other health protection measures to ensure a safe holiday season.