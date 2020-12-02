To celebrate the holidays, the Town of Gravenhurst is putting together a Christmas lights road map, but need the help of the community.

“Christmas looks a lot different for everybody,” Community Recreation Coordinator with the Town of Gravenhurst Nicole Gray says. “This is a way for us to engage the community and get them in the spirit.” She says it also gives residents a reason to get out and – safely – enjoy the community.

“All they have to do is set up lights,” Gray explains. As long as you’re a Gravenhurst resident and have a home that is visible from the road. Gray says to send in your address to [email protected] by December 10th and it will be pinned to a map that will be distributed to anyone interested. “We’ll take different parts of Gravenhurst so people will have a variety of places to visit,” she says.

The map will be released on December 16th.

“This is the first of many,” Gray says. Beyond this year, she hopes it becomes a tradition in town.

If you want to view the lights, but don’t want to travel, Gray says pictures will be posted to Engage Gravenhurst. She says the new section of the website isn’t up yet but will be shortly.