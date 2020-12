Ontario is reporting 1,723 new COVID-19 cases.

Sixty-four per cent of Wednesday’s cases are in the hot spots around the GTHA.

There are 1,686 more resolved cases and over 44,200 tests were completed over the last day.

Another 35 people have died from COVID-19 in Ontario bringing the provincial death toll to 3,698.

The death count matches that of November 25th which marked a record-breaking number amid the second wave.