Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Three new cases of COVID-19 have been reported over the weekend.

In the latest update, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says the three cases involve a Bracebridge man between the age of 45-64, a Huntsville woman who’s around the same age range, and a woman from Muskoka Lakes who’s between 18-34.

The Bracebridge man acquired the virus through community transmission, the Huntsville woman contracted it through travel, and the Muskoka Lakes woman is a close contact with another case.

That increases the total caseload for the District of Muskoka to 95, with 87 recoveries, one death, and seven classified as ‘other’.

Meanwhile, for the entirety of Simcoe Muskoka, there are 2,115 cases with 224 active, 1,786 recoveries, 12 hospitalizations, 52 deaths, and 265 listed as ‘other’.

There were 187 new COVID-19 cases reported by the health unit last week from November 22nd to 28th which was slightly lower than the 200 cases reported for the previous week.

