Funding is now available for families in Ontario to pay for new education-related expenses.

Direct one-time payments are available through the new Support for Learners program to help offset additional learning costs.

The funding is available whether children attend school in person, online or a mix of both.

It means $200 for each child aged 0 to 12 or $250 if their child or youth is aged 0 to 21 with special needs.

The money also helps with additional childcare costs, whether the child is in child care or at home.

You can click here to apply.