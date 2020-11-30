Kawartha Dairy are recalling some flavours of their ice cream (Photo credit: Mathew Reisler)

Four more products have been recalled by Kawartha Dairy over safety concerns.

Last week, two flavours of their ice cream were taken off the shelves after it was found they could have small metal pieces in them.

More products have been recalled by the company for the same reason.

1.5-litre Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, PRD: 03/11/2020 and 04/11/2020

11.4 Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, PRD: 03/11/2020 and 04/11/2020

1.5-litre Mint Chip, PRD: 13/10/2020 and 14/10/2020

11.4-litre Mint Chip, PRD: 13/10/2020 and 14/10/2020

No injuries have been reported.