The OPP is searching for a woman who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday.

Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for 21-year-old Victoria Smith.

Smith was last seen in Huntsville and is known to frequent the area, as well as Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, and Parry Sound.

She’s described as standing 5’4”, with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has had any contact with Smith or has any information regarding her whereabouts, you are encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.