If you haven’t gotten your flu shot, now’s your chance.

With the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit under the Orange Restrict Zone within the provincial framework due to COVID-19, the town of Gravenhurst is reminding residents of the importance of getting vaccinated for the seasonal flu.

This year is especially important to get your flu shot, as it has been shown to reduce the number of doctor visits, hospitalizations and deaths related to the flu.

It can also alleviate the pressures faced by the healthcare community who are dealing with COVID-19.

As a result, the town is offering a community influenza vaccination clinic on Thursday, December 3rd at the Gravenhurst Centennial Centre from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms prior to entering the main entrance of the Centennial Centre.

You’re asked to wear face coverings, and hand hygiene stations will be available and clearly marked.

There will also be signage and volunteers to assist.

In addition to receiving your flu shot this year, the Province has recently provided a number of guidelines to ensure a safe holiday season.

These include holding virtual holiday gatherings with family, friends or co-workers, outdoor holiday activities, watching holiday or other movies and keeping holiday celebrations exclusively to the people you live with.

For more information or to book an online flu shot appointment with the municipality, head to the town of Gravenhurst’s website.