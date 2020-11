The Huntsville OPP is investigating after a car was stolen earlier this week.

Police say sometime between 11:30 p.m., Wednesday and 11:30 a.m., Thursday – an unknown person stole a silver 2013 Subaru Impreza parked at 18 Gullins Road.

They are asking anyone with information to contact the local detachment at 705-789-5551.

If you’d like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

The investigation is ongoing.