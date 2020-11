Ontario is reporting 1,855 new COVID-19 cases.

It’s a new single-day high for the province but it also comes on a record number of tests that were completed.

Seventy-one per cent of Friday’s cases are in the hot spots around the GTHA.

Over 58,000 tests were completed over the last day and there are 1,451 more resolved cases.

Another 20 people have died from the virus in Ontario bringing the provincial death toll to 3,595.