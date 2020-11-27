Dr. Erin Fennell (left), Dr. Christopher LaJeunesse (centre), and Jocelyn Latter (right) have been recruited by Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (Photo provided by: Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare)

Two family medicine providers and one midwife are being brought to the area by Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC).

Dr. Erin Fennell trained at the Huntsville Maternity Care Clinic and will return to working with that team. She went to medical school at McMaster University and recently graduated from the Family Medicine Residency at the Northern Ontario School of Medicine.

The South Muskoka Prenatal Clinic in Bracebridge will be getting Dr. Christopher LaJeunesse who will be providing obstetrical services as a participating practitioner. He graduated with a medical doctorate from Wayne State University School of Medicine in 2015. He also finished a Family Medicine Residency at Beaumont Wayne Hospital, followed up by a Maternal and Newborn Health Fellowship.

Registered midwife Jocelyn Latter will be joining with Midwives of Muskoka with hospital privileges at both sites. She holds an Honours Bachelor of Health Sciences/Midwifery from Ryerson University. “She brings recent midwifery experience with prenatal, labour and delivery and postpartum care from Quinte Midwives, including hospital privileges at Quinte Health Care’s Belleville General Hospital and Northumberland Hills in Cobourg,” MAHC says.

“Recruiting new providers with an obstetrics focus helps to sustain our local obstetrical programs,” says the Chief of Obstetrics for MAHC Dr. Sheena Branigan. “It is our goal to ensure families can continue to have their babies in their communities where they can receive safe, high-quality care centred around the needs of the parents to be. A strong medical community and team approach by all providers is key to the best birthing experience close to home. We are delighted to introduce new providers who have joined our team.”