A 14-year-old from Muskoka Lakes has been charged in relation to the hold and secure that was put on at Gravenhurst High School and Bracebridge High School.

The youth – whose identity was not revealed by OPP as required under the Youth Criminal Justice act – has been charged with possession of imitation weapon for dangerous purpose. A court date is set for January in Bracebridge.

Police report the imitation gun used was also found and is in police custody.

The youth is reported by police to have made “concerning comments” in the lead up to the incident that happened on November 11th.

Constable Samantha Bigley with the Bracebridge OPP explained to the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom that a school administrator called police when they were notified of a student with a weapon. A hold and secure was put in place immediately at both schools.

No injuries were reported by police during the incident.

The suspect was located at Bracebridge High School a short time after the call was made.