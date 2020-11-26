A limited number of two flavours of Kawartha Dairy ice cream are being pulled from the shelves over the possibility of small metal pieces in them.

Mint Chip (product code PRD 13/10/2020 and 14/10/2020) and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (product code PRD 03/11/2020 and 04/11/2020) are the flavours in question. Both are the 1.5-litre products.

“The potential metal pieces are very small and have a very low risk of posing a choking hazard,” CEO of Kawartha Dairy Brian Kerr said in a Facebook post.

No other flavours of ice cream are involved,” he added. “We are making this voluntary withdrawal out of an abundance of caution because the safety of our customers and your confidence in our products has always been our number one priority. Kawartha Dairy has not received any consumer complaints regarding this issue and no injuries have been reported.”

If you bought either of those products, Kerr said to not eat it and return it to where it was purchased for a full refund. You can also email [email protected]