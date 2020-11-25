The Muskoka Animal Centre is looking to find forever homes for the animals in its shelter ahead of the holidays.

The IAdopt for the Holidays campaign is officially underway, giving people a chance to welcome an animal into their lives, help them settle into a new home, and have them become a part of the family.

Manager at the Muskoka Animal Centre Jane McCamus says every animal deserves a special person or family to love and care for them.

She says there are many instances where people adopt a pet but are not ready for the 10-15 year commitment.

“We always want to ensure that the new family understands what their new family member will require,” McCamus said. “We also encourage adopters to do their research and be prepared for the commitment that comes with having a pet and we also encourage the animals’ primary caregiver to be the one who’s involved in the adoption process.”

IAdopt is a rehoming mission that runs at participating SPCA’s, humane societies, and rescue groups across the country.

During last year’s campaign, McCamus says close to 3,330 animals nationwide found their forever homes.

She says IAdopt is all about making matches that last a lifetime.

“That’s one of the key roles that we play, we really want to see animals in our care matched up with loving families to set them up for a lifetime of success,” McCamus said. “That’s really critical to our adoption program.”

McCamus also says all the animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and are up-to-date on vaccinations.

There are numerous prizes available as well to those who take part in IAdopt this year.

Head here to see the animals that are up for adoption.

The campaign runs until December 31st.