Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the safest way to celebrate the holidays is with your own household.
During his daily press briefing Wednesday afternoon, Ford says if you live alone you can spend the holidays with one other household so that you’re not alone.
He says you shouldn’t host or attend any holiday gatherings.
Ford says the province is creating a website where the guidelines for the holidays will be available.
|Safer Holiday Activities
|Riskier Holiday Activities
|Virtual holiday gatherings or events with family, friends or co-workers.
|In-person holiday gatherings or events, particularly gatherings where masks or face coverings must be removed to eat or drink.
|Outdoor holiday activities such as building a snowman or going on a sleigh ride with members of your household.
|Indoor holiday activities such as having overnight guests or sleepovers with friends or people outside your household.
|Visiting Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus or their elves outdoors and taking photos while keeping two metres apart.
|Visiting Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus or their elves indoors and taking photos without being two metres apart. Children are not permitted to sit on Santa’s lap this year.
|Attending a drive-in or drive-through event.
|Visiting family and friends for non-essential reasons.
Individuals and families in higher transmission areas should avoid going to lower transmission areas, except for essential reasons.
|Watching holiday or other movies with your household.
|Hosting or attending social gatherings or organized public events that do not adhere to provincial or local requirements. See below for information about the gathering limits that apply in the various zones.
|Decorating your doors and putting up lights around your home.
|Lighting your menorah.
|Baking holiday treats with your immediate household.
|Donating to your favourite holiday charity or toy drive.