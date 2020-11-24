In order to draw more visitors to the town, Huntsville is looking at ways to create a unique winter experience.

Huntsville Town Council met on Monday, where they heard from the Huntsville Municipal Accommodation Tax Association (HMATA), regarding it’s Winter COVID-19 Recovery Campaign.

The campaign is a proposed partnership with the HMATA, the Town of Huntsville, the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Huntsville BIA and the Huntsville Festival of the Arts.

With COVID-19, there are serious risks facing local tourism businesses and operators this winter.

HMATA President Jesse Hamilton says they want to be able to take local attractions and create an interactive experience for winter tourists.

“Specifically, Heritage Place as well as downtown River Mill Park,” Hamilton said. “Light these areas up with thousands of lights, with unique and interactive sound experiences, winter fun activities, all in these outdoor settings that we know people think about when they think about a visit to Huntsville and a visit to Muskoka.”

According to the recent Huntsville Travel Intentions & Perceptions Survey, Huntsville is best known for its scenic views, tranquillity and outdoor activities.

Usually, Ontarians will head toward cities like Toronto or Ottawa during the winter – but with travel plans changing due to COVID-19, the HMATA sees an opportunity to showcase the region to those looking for something different this year.

Kelly Haywood with the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Chamber of Commerce says they will be doing this all in a way to ensure that proper safety measures are in place.

“We’re asking that people wear masks at all times, we have a very specific limit for people in the facilities. Our safety is everyone’s concern and I think it’s going to be most important from a COVID-recovery perspective for our business community to see something happen in Huntsville.”

The Recovery Campaign will see Muskoka Heritage Place turned into a winter wonderland from February 5 – May 9, 2021, with unique lighting installations spread throughout the property.

It will also look to connect that experience to Downtown Huntsville and River Mill Park, which will look to have a kids adventure zone by January 4th.

To learn more about the campaign, head here.