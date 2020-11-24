Ontario is reporting 1,009 new COVID-19 cases but there’s a catch.

The province says due to technical issues yesterday’s 1,589 cases was an overestimate and today’s are an underestimate.

The case count from Sunday included cases up to 8:30 at night when the cut off should have been noon.

Seventy-eight per cent of the cases reported today are in the hot spots around the GTHA.

There are 1,082 more resolved cases and nearly 27,100 tests were completed over the last day.

Fourteen more people have died from the virus in Ontario bringing the provincial death toll to 3,519.