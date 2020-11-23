The poster for this year's virtual edition of the Banff Mountain Film and Book Festival (Photo supplied by: Randy Mitson)

Starting November 26th the Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival will be taking place – virtually – in Huntsville.

For the past two-plus decades Algonquin Outfitters have partnered with the festival to bring it to the region. This year, they aren’t able to show any of the films in the Algonquin Threate because of concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. This time the festival will be shown through Algonquin Outfitters’ website.

Organizers call the festival one of the “largest and most prestigious mountain festivals in the World.” It normally happens every fall in Banff, Alberta, but went virtual for the first time this year.

From the over 400 entries submitted into the Festival each year, award-winning films and audience favourites are carefully selected to travel the globe,” festival organizers say. “This year’s tour will feature a collection of the most inspiring action, environmental, and adventure films, curated into online programs to be enjoyed from the comforts of home.”

The virtual festival will cost $20 for a single program with a three-day rental period, $36 for two programs with a 14-day rental period.