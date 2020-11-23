Ontario Premier Doug Ford says it’s hard to imagine life after COVID-19 but says the pandemic is coming to an end.

It comes as the province is preparing for eventual COVID-19 vaccine delivery and a new task force is being established to lead the operation.

Ford says Canadian Armed Forces General Rick Hillier will coordinate and lead the task force to deliver the vaccine across the province.

Ontario is expected to receive 1.6 million doses of Pfizer’s new vaccine and 800,00 doses of Moderna’s vaccine between January and March.

Front-line health-care workers, including doctors and nurses, and long-term care workers in nursing homes are to be the priority for the first wave of vaccinations.