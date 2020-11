It’s a record high number of COVID-19 cases in Ontario.

The province reported 1,589 cases on Monday with sixty-seven per cent in the hot spots around the GTHA.

It comes as Toronto and Peel Region began a second lock down Monday due to rising COVID-19 cases.

There are 1,484 more resolved cases and nearly 37,500 tests were completed over the last day.

Another 19 people have died from the virus in Ontario bringing the provincial death toll to 3,505.