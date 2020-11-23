Bracebridge OPP stopped a vehicle for speeding over the weekend, but it turned out to be a drug bust.

Officers pulled a vehicle over early in the morning on Sunday. They report the driver was speeding along Highway 11 in Gravenhurst. A search of the vehicle found drugs, money and weapons.

15.1 grams of purple fentanyl, 25 grams of yellow fentanyl, 2.2 grams of beige fentanyl, 14.3 grams of crack cocaine, 30 x Oxy 40mg, 2 x Percocet 5mg Oxycodone $1, 180 in Canadian currency, 29.6 grams of Gold Bullion Pebbles – valued at $1, 787.84, and a prohibited knife.

A 32-year-old from Orillia was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a schedule one substance for purpose of trafficking – fentanyl, and trafficking charges for crack cocaine, oxycodone, possession of a schedule one substance fentanyl and oxycodone, and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

A 29-year-old from North York was given the same charges, plus two counts of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime, and possession of a weapon contrary to prohibition order.

Also from North York, a 16-year-old was given the same possession charges, along with being charged with unauthorized possession of a weapon, two counts of fail to comply with release order and obstruct pece officer.

The three accused now await their bail hearings which are scheduled to happen this week.