A special weather statement has been issued for most of cottage country.

The statement is in effect for Huntsville, Baysville, Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Port Carling and Port Severn.

Environment Canada is forecasting significant snowfall today into tonight with 5 to 10 cm of snow expected before Monday morning.

The weather agency says travel is expected to be impacted and drivers should be prepared for winter weather driving conditions.

