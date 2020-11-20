The rising number of COVID-19 cases in our region has led to tighter restrictions.

The province announced Friday afternoon that Simcoe-Muskoka is going from Yellow-Protect to Orange-Restrict.

The Orange level features several key changes for restaurants, bars and personal care services including last call at 9 o’clock in the evening with restaurants required to close by 10 o’clock.

Those going out to eat will also be asked screening questions before they sit down and only four people will be allowed to sit together.

For personal care services, any appointments that require the removal of a face covering are no longer allowed.

You can head to the Health Unit’s website for more information.