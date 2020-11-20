The YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka has announced its new Chief Executive Officer.

The organization introduced Jill Tettman as its new CEO – taking over for the retiring Rob Armstrong.

Tettman brings extensive leadership experience in integration, quality improvement, change management, community engagement and transformation.

“The Y for sure has been challenged,” she said. “My very first priority will be to look at what we’re doing right now and figure out how we are going to get through the next however many months we need to get through to get on the other side of this pandemic.”

Tettman is the former CEO of the North Simcoe Muskoka Local Health Integration Network and held that position for seven years.

During that time, she helped improve the region’s ability to meet the health needs of its residents, reducing wait times for many services, increasing access and changing the way care is delivered.

Before her time there, Jill held roles with the Muskoka/Parry Sound District Health Council, Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care, Simcoe York and Northern Shores District Health Councils.

She says she’s thrilled with the opportunity that’s in front of her.

“I am so excited to work for an organization that actually has a real impact on health outcomes,” Tettman said. “I’ve been searching for an organization that meets with my vision of a health community-health future – and the YMCA is it; it’s an amazing fit for me.”

Tettman was chosen by a search committee formed by the Y’s Board of Directors.

YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka Board Chair, W. Kirby Wagg, welcomed Tettman to the organization on behalf of the entire Board.

“I wish to welcome Jill to the YMCA. We believe she brings the expertise and experience that our organization needs to not only weather the Covid-19 pandemic but thrive in the coming years so that we can continue to deliver on our mandate to build healthy communities.”

Tettman will join the Y and assume the role of Chief Executive Officer on November 30.