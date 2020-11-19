Police are asking for used cellphone donations for Muskoka Victim Services. (Photo by: MyMuskokaNow.com Newsroom

Police in Huntsville and Bracebridge are working together to collect used cell phones for people who are victims of domestic violence.

Since the pandemic began, Central Region Victim Service agencies expressed a need for used cell phones for their Victim Safety Planning Programs.

Victim Services is now accepting new and used phones to support its victims and vulnerable people in the community.

This initiative will help support a victims’ safety plan and lessen the chances of re-victimization by providing a device to contact police in an emergency.

Any cell phone – whether it’s connected to a service provider and plan or not, can be used to dial 911.

Detective Sergeant Tanya Tremble says this initiative is a great opportunity for members of the community to help out vulnerable victims.

“You may be helping a neighbour without even knowing because unfortunately, we aren’t aware of what occurs behind closed doors,” she said. “Even though a cell phone is no longer connected to a plan, as long as it has a charged battery it can still dial 911.”

Starting Monday, residents are asked to bring any gently used cellphones to either the Bracebridge or Huntsville OPP detachment Monday to Friday, between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit Muskoka Victim Services.