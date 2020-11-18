The Huntsville OPP is highlighting an uptick in impaired driving following five arrests in the first two weeks of the month.

On November 1st, officers observed a car driving erratically at a high speed on Grandview Drive and initiated a traffic stop.

Police say they noticed an odour of an alcoholic beverage coming from the driver and as a result, they arrested and charged her with impaired operation.

The accused, 23-year old Shianne Sinclair of South River faces multiple charges and has since been released from custody.

On November 5th, the Huntsville OPP initiated a traffic stop on Main St. West, when they noticed a car being driven in an erratic manner.

Upon exiting his car officers observed the suspect was very unsteady on his feet and the driver was arrested for impaired operation.

As a result, 34-year-old Mark Fagan of Huntsville faces impaired operation charges.

Then on November 8th, officers responded to a single motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Stephenson Rd 7 West and Stephenson Rd. 8 West in Huntsville.

When they arrived, they found the motor vehicle had already been removed and the driver was not at the scene.

Police located the vehicle and driver a short distance away from the collision scene at a residence.

The driver of the car that was involved in the reported collision – a Bracebridge woman, was found to be intoxicated – while the driver of the vehicle used to tow the car to the residence was also found to driving under the influence.

Both parties were arrested for impaired and as a result, 48-year-old Tammy Mallette and 53-year-old Robert Earl of Huntsville were charged.

Both face impaired operation charges and were released from custody.

Finally, on November 12th, officers received a traffic complaint of a car being driven in an erratic manner on Cooper Lake Road.

Police located the car in question and initiated a traffic stop and the driver was arrested for impaired operation.

35-year-old Liam Rennick of Petawawa is charged with impaired operation and has also been released from custody.

All five individuals involved in these charges will be before a judge in Huntsville on December 16th.